Fan Fest, Open Practice Day returning for 2023 College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 2023 NCAA Men’s College World Series is quickly approaching and this year will once again see the return of Fan Fest.

College World Series of Omaha recently announced details of Open Practice Day. On the day before games begin, Open Practice Day gives fans a chance to check out the teams as they practice on the field of Charles Schwab Field Omaha. They can also check out Fan Fest, a free event with lots to do for people of all ages.

Open Practice Day is on Thursday, June 15, and starts at 9 a.m.

Gates open at 8 a.m. at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Teams will practice from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fan Fest will be outside Gate 3 and on Mike Fahey Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Public parking will be available for Open Practice Day at the Charles Schwab Field Omaha and CHI Health Center surface parking lots, at Creighton University, or in downtown Omaha’s city-owned lots and garages.

CWS Omaha says Fan Fest will feature interactive experiences, photo opportunities and games.

This year’s schedule for Open Practice Day is slightly different. According to the NCAA, this year teams will attend a private, off-site commemoration event the evening of June 15 to reduce student-athlete obligations.

“The College World Series of Omaha listened to the feedback of our coaches and student-athletes and found a great way of re-imagining the opening day of the Men’s College World Series,” said NCAA Managing Director of Championships Anthony Holman. “This new format is the best of both worlds – it allows fans a sneak peek at the teams while still reducing the time commitment for teams just before they begin competing for a national championship.”

CWS Omaha says in recent years, the public festivities with the teams would often result in long days exceeding 12 hours.

