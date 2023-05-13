David’s Evening Forecast - Mild evening, clouds and showers Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm, quiet day across the area. A nice break after the severe storms rolled through on Friday. Sunny skies this morning gave way to more clouds this afternoon, but conditions will stay dry. Temperatures have warmed into the upper 70s and low 80s for most of the area, and we’ll hold onto those warm conditions for most of the evening. Clouds will continue to increase but no rain is expected for the metro area. A spotty shower is possible in far northeast Nebraska, but rainfall will be light.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds thicken up overnight helping to keep temperatures mild. We will start Sunday in the low to mid-60s, a mild morning and a touch on the humid side. Expect gray skies in the morning, but it should be dry to start the day. You will want to have the rain gear handy, as shower chances creep in by midday. Spotty showers are likely in the afternoon. It will not be a washout by any means, but do be surprised to see some on and off light showers. Temperatures should warm into the mid-70s, but once showers develop we will cool back into the 60s.

Mother's Day Forecast (WOWT)

Showers may stick around Sunday night into Monday, with cloudy skies to start the day. Some clearing may work in by late day, but it will be a touch cooler with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for most of the area. Sunny skies return by Tuesday with highs back in the upper 70s. Our next chance for storms comes on Wednesday evening or overnight as a storm system and cold front work into the area. Highs on Wednesday should still top out around 80, but will cool down after the storm chances for Thursday and Friday.

Temperature Trend Next Week (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.