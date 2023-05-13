We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

David’s Evening Forecast - Mild evening, clouds and showers Sunday

By David Koeller
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm, quiet day across the area. A nice break after the severe storms rolled through on Friday. Sunny skies this morning gave way to more clouds this afternoon, but conditions will stay dry. Temperatures have warmed into the upper 70s and low 80s for most of the area, and we’ll hold onto those warm conditions for most of the evening. Clouds will continue to increase but no rain is expected for the metro area. A spotty shower is possible in far northeast Nebraska, but rainfall will be light.

Saturday Evening Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast(WOWT)

Clouds thicken up overnight helping to keep temperatures mild. We will start Sunday in the low to mid-60s, a mild morning and a touch on the humid side. Expect gray skies in the morning, but it should be dry to start the day. You will want to have the rain gear handy, as shower chances creep in by midday. Spotty showers are likely in the afternoon. It will not be a washout by any means, but do be surprised to see some on and off light showers. Temperatures should warm into the mid-70s, but once showers develop we will cool back into the 60s.

Mother's Day Forecast
Mother's Day Forecast(WOWT)

Showers may stick around Sunday night into Monday, with cloudy skies to start the day. Some clearing may work in by late day, but it will be a touch cooler with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for most of the area. Sunny skies return by Tuesday with highs back in the upper 70s. Our next chance for storms comes on Wednesday evening or overnight as a storm system and cold front work into the area. Highs on Wednesday should still top out around 80, but will cool down after the storm chances for Thursday and Friday.

Temperature Trend Next Week
Temperature Trend Next Week(WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linnae Kloke sent 6 News WOWT this photo from County Road 13 near Ames, Neb., on Friday, May...
Severe threat wraps up late Friday night
Local and federal authorities on Friday morning, May 12, 2023, were looking for a 22-year-old...
Authorities looking for Council Bluffs man after fatal shooting near Blair High School
Homeowners in one Sarpy County subdivision are fighting to keep their solar panels, despite not...
Sarpy County homeowners fighting subdivision over solar panels
Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo says he can operate business from jail

Latest News

Mild evening, clouds and showers Sunday
Lightning and interesting cloud formations were seen during Friday's severe weather
Clouds formations and lightning during Friday storms
Storm damage was seen across the area northwest of Omaha
Storm aftermath in Dodge County, Nebraska
A Nebraska pig farm was hit by a severe storm on May 12, 2023
Severe weather impacts eastern Nebraska counties, destroys pig farm