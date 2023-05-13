We are Local
5 women robbed at gunpoint in north Lincoln

By Jacob Elliott
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Five women were robbed at gunpoint in north Lincoln on Friday.

According to LPD, five women, ages 35 to 57, were outside in an open garage near North 30th and Fair streets. At around 10:35 p.m., the women were approached by a man wearing a ski mask, armed with a gun.

The man then stole one purse from the group before leaving the scene. As he left, he assaulted one of the women with the gun, causing minor injuries.

This incident is still under investigation. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

