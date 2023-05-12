Trial date set for Omaha man accused in 2021 murder

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused in a 2021 stabbing death is set to go to trial later this year.

Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman was 18 years old at the time of 61-year-old Jolene Harshbarger’s alleged murder in South Omaha on Oct. 31, 2021.

Dejaynes-Beaman, now 20, is accused in Harshbarger’s murder. He’s charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. A conviction could potentially get him life in prison.

Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman, 18, is facing murder charges after a 61-year-old woman was found dead in her home Sunday morning, Oct. 31, 2021. (Omaha Police Department)

Omaha Police found Harsharger dead at a residence near 20th and Y Streets, just east of Highway 75. Police say Harshbarger was found stabbed in her hands, arms, upper back and neck. There were also allegedly signs of a sexual encounter.

Dejaynes-Beaman, who had been living in Texas, allegedly admitted during an interview to having a physical altercation with the victim and then stabbing her with a knife. He grew up in Omaha but had only been back in town for a week with his father.

Dejaynes-Beaman is set to go to trial on Oct. 23, 2023.

