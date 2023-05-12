Suspects in Omaha corruption case request to be granted bond

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspects in a federal public corruption case are appealing their detention orders.

According to court documents, Friday, the attorneys for Johnny Palermo, Richie Gonzalez and Jack Olson have filed appeals of their detention orders.

The three, as well as the fourth suspect Vinny Palermo, were ordered to remain in jail until trial. The judge reasoned that there was a chance of obstruction of justice if they were released.

Johnny Palermo’s attorney filed the objection to the order Friday, arguing that Johnny has no prior record and knew about the months-long investigation and didn’t flee. The attorney also argued that there was limited evidence of obstruction of justice.

Gonzalez’s attorney made similar arguments and also claimed he has health issues that Saunders County can’t manage.

Olson’s attorney says it would be onerous and difficult to prepare for such a complicated trial with their client locked up.

The government has until May 19 to respond to the appeals.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.