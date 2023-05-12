We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Suspects in Omaha corruption case request to be granted bond

Johnny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after two federal indictments listed him in...
Johnny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after two federal indictments listed him in 15 felony counts.(Saunders County Jail)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspects in a federal public corruption case are appealing their detention orders.

According to court documents, Friday, the attorneys for Johnny Palermo, Richie Gonzalez and Jack Olson have filed appeals of their detention orders.

The three, as well as the fourth suspect Vinny Palermo, were ordered to remain in jail until trial. The judge reasoned that there was a chance of obstruction of justice if they were released.

Johnny Palermo’s attorney filed the objection to the order Friday, arguing that Johnny has no prior record and knew about the months-long investigation and didn’t flee. The attorney also argued that there was limited evidence of obstruction of justice.

Gonzalez’s attorney made similar arguments and also claimed he has health issues that Saunders County can’t manage.

Olson’s attorney says it would be onerous and difficult to prepare for such a complicated trial with their client locked up.

RELATED: Defendants in Omaha public corruption case being moved to different jails

The government has until May 19 to respond to the appeals.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo says he can operate business from jail
Homeowners in one Sarpy County subdivision are fighting to keep their solar panels, despite not...
Sarpy County homeowners fighting subdivision over solar panels
Local and federal authorities on Friday morning, May 12, 2023, were looking for a 22-year-old...
Authorities looking for Council Bluffs man after fatal shooting near Blair High School
Funnel cloud appears to form, dissipates near Table Rock
LIVE: Dangerous tornado in Burt County, north of Omaha

Latest News

Federal court sentences Omaha man to 8 years for child pornography
A tornado was seen near Uehling on May 12, 2023
Tornado seen near Uehling amid severe weather
Severe storms are moving through Nebraska
Tracking storms moving through Omaha metro
Omaha's Lauritzen Gardens is highlighting pollinators with a new exhibit
New exhibit at Omaha’s Lauritzen Gardens highlights pollinators