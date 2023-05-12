Omaha Police arrest suspect in vandalism spree

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Property owners along the Q Street corridors in South Omaha might be able to breathe a little easier.

Omaha Police believe they have a suspect in custody responsible for a number of broken windows in the area. The vandalism spree has cost property owners thousands of dollars.

For about a month, Omaha Police were working to find out who was responsible for senseless acts of vandalism along Q Street from 28th to 36th Streets.

Windows were broken out of 11 buildings, including an Omaha fire station, even breaking a stained glass window at a South Omaha church.

Earlier this week the owner of Midwest Maintenance caught someone on her security cameras breaking out the windows of her business. This is the sixth time that her buildings have been vandalized.

“It’s a big expense for us and defiantly no one wants to spend an extra 20, 30 grand on vandalism,” said Jamie Gutierrez, the CEO of Midwest Maintenance Company. “We’ve never had vandalism like this before and this has probably been going two, three months in a row here.”

Omaha Police Sergeant Brian Wucher now has a suspect he thinks might be connected to the vandalism. Police believe 33-year-old Johnathan Nimmo is the person in this video throwing rocks and destroying property. Police say it was Nimmo’s shoes that gave him away.

“We were given surveillance video by one of the victims at Catholic Charities,” Sgt. Wucher said. “In that surveillance video, the suspect had some very unique colored shoes.”

Nimmo already has an active felony warrant accused of breaking out windows in the same neighborhood.

“He was actually a suspect in another criminal mischief case at Metro Community College.”

Police arrested Nimmo in his South Omaha home. Police say he didn’t go quietly and faces charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct on top of a felony mischief charge. Police are still investigating to determine if he is connected to any other destruction of property.

Nimmo was in court Friday. His bond was set at $10,000 and has a preliminary court date set for June 20.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.