We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha driver pleads no contest in 2022 DUI crash that killed woman

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The driver in a 2022 fatal DUI crash pleaded no contest to charges and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Michael Packett, who was 24 at the time of the crash, was originally scheduled to go to trial this week, but he recently pleaded no contest to the charges of manslaughter and DUI causing serious bodily injury.

Michael Packett was charged Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with manslaughter after another driver...
Michael Packett was charged Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with manslaughter after another driver was killed in a fiery crash on Dodge Street in Omaha over the weekend.(Douglas County Corrections)

Packett is accused of killing a woman while driving drunk at 76th and Dodge in June 2022.

The crash forced victim Gina McKenna’s vehicle into a wooden pole on the south side of Dodge Street, where it caught fire. The 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Packett faces up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo says he can operate business from jail
Homeowners in one Sarpy County subdivision are fighting to keep their solar panels, despite not...
Sarpy County homeowners fighting subdivision over solar panels
Local and federal authorities on Friday morning, May 12, 2023, were looking for a 22-year-old...
Authorities looking for Council Bluffs man after fatal shooting near Blair High School
Tornado Watch
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado watch issued ahead of severe storms developing Friday afternoon

Latest News

A ceremony was held in Lincoln to celebrate Chief Standing Bear of the Ponca Tribe and the...
Chief Standing Bear 'forever stamp' celebrated in Lincoln
Severe storms are developing and moving through the Heartland
Storms on the move in the Heartland
3PM headlines: Top stories for Friday, May 12
3PM headlines: Top stories for Friday, May 12
Local and authorities looking for a homicide suspect after a fatal shooting near Blair Hight...
BREAKING: Suspect at large after fatal shooting near Blair High School