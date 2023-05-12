We are Local
New exhibit at Omaha’s Lauritzen Gardens highlights pollinators

Omaha's Lauritzen Gardens is highlighting pollinators with a new exhibit
By Craig Nigrelli
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – Visitors walking into Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha will see butterflies - really big butterflies.

An exhibit called Glass in Flight is the first outdoor exhibit of the new season.

The exhibit features 16 large sculptures that show the importance of pollinators. They are birds and insects that carry pollen from flowers and plants leading to fertilization as well as the growth of our ecosystem right here in Omaha.

They are different colors such as purple, red and yellow depending on the way the sun hits them.

Mia Jenkins, the Marketing Director for Lauritzen Gardens, took 6 News on a tour of the grounds and showed us the sculptures of hummingbirds, moths and dragonflies, all strategically placed with a purpose and message.

“Many of them focus on the beauty and importance of pollinators to us as humans in the garden setting,” Jenkins said. “So, it’s a great way to combine art and nature. It also has a great message to it.”

With school winding down, field trips in full swing and summer break on the way, managers of the local attraction expect to see lots of children in the weeks ahead.

Erin Terveer brought her first-grader, Royce.

“We are learning about dragonflies and butterflies and all things that fly,” Terveer said. “It’s really good, they’ve been doing a lot of experiments so they have little magnifying glasses and we’re finding things on the ground to look at.”

The steel and glass sculptures came to Omaha from an artist in Tucson, Arizona. They are now temporarily right in our backyard and will be on display until Oct. 15.

In addition, Lauritzen Gardens is expecting at least 500 guests or visitors this Sunday alone for Mother’s Day.

