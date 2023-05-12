We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man arrested after holding two people hostage with dynamite in northeast Nebraska, sheriff’s office says

Man arrested after allegedly holding two people hostage with dynamite in northeast Nebraska
By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Neb. (KOLN) - A Battle Creek man was arrested in Norfolk after he allegedly held two people hostage and threatened to detonate a partial stick of dynamite Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 2 p.m., the Norfolk Dispatch received a call from a third party regarding two people being held hostage in a car by a man.

The sheriff’s office said the third-party caller was communicating electronically with a female passenger and said the man was threatening to detonate a partial stick of dynamite that was in his possession inside the car. The caller also claimed the car was traveling southbound into Norfolk.

Deputies were able to intercept the car near 13th Street and Eisenhower Avenue and initiate a traffic stop at 13th Street and Maple Avenue where they removed the man from the car and take him into custody, the press release said.

Two females, the driver and the passenger of the car, were also removed and detained while initial interviews of the people involved were conducted.

Residents in the area of the 1200 block of Maple Avenue were asked to evacuate while the scene investigation took place as a precaution.

During a cursory search of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said an explosive device was found.

According to the press release, the car was held until a technician from the Nebraska State Patrol bomb unit could observe and dispose of the item.

Identification of the device will be made after laboratory tests are conducted, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said 37-year-old Kelly Red Tomahawk was arrested for terroristic threats and false imprisonment which are both felony offenses. Red Tomahawk is currently housed in the Madison County Jail.

The Nebraska State Patrol, the Norfolk Police Division, and the Norfolk Fire Division assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo says he can operate business from jail
Homeowners in one Sarpy County subdivision are fighting to keep their solar panels, despite not...
Sarpy County homeowners fighting subdivision over solar panels
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Civic Square rendering, 2023
City of Omaha announces new Civic Square development

Latest News

Blair Police were investigating a shooting Friday morning, May 12, 2023, near the high school.
Blair student attendance optional after fatal shooting near high school
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered strong storms likely develop late this afternoon
Friday Evening Storm Threats
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Threat for strong storms to develop late this afternoon
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible after 4 PM Friday
Residents and staff at Havelock Manor reflect on years of pandemic.
‘We didn’t lose a one’: Lincoln long-term care facilities embrace new normal in pandemic’s wake