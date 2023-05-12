We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lake Cunningham’s concert series opener canceled due to severe weather

Lake Cunningham
Lake Cunningham(Lake Cunningham / WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With severe weather expected to roll into the area, Friday night’s opening concert for the “Rock the C!” concert series at Lake Cunningham has been canceled.

“We are bummed, but safety first!” the alert on the Lake Cunningham website says.

“Family-friendly band” High Heel was slated to perform. The concert series will welcome The SilverMoon Band on Friday, May 26.

⛈️‼️Due to the severe weather that is expected in the forecast, we have decided to CANCEL the concert for tonight,...

Posted by Lake Cunningham on Friday, May 12, 2023
LAKE CUNNINGHAM ADVISORY
Toxic amounts of algae reported at the lake

The public is urged to take caution when visiting the lake due to harmful algae blooms.

Excitement builds for Cunningham Lake opening

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo says he can operate business from jail
Homeowners in one Sarpy County subdivision are fighting to keep their solar panels, despite not...
Sarpy County homeowners fighting subdivision over solar panels
Local and federal authorities on Friday morning, May 12, 2023, were looking for a 22-year-old...
Authorities looking for Council Bluffs man after fatal shooting near Blair High School
Tornado Watch
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado watch issued ahead of severe storms developing Friday afternoon

Latest News

Two Millard North High School students were honored Thursday as U.S. Presidential Scholars.
Two Millard North students honored as Presidential Scholars
Omaha Police honored its Officers of the Year Thursday.
Omaha Police honors Officers of the Year
With the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency expiring, many health departments are adapting to...
COVID health emergency ending, leading health departments to adapt
Omaha Police Foundation, officials honor officers of the year