Lake Cunningham’s concert series opener canceled due to severe weather
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With severe weather expected to roll into the area, Friday night’s opening concert for the “Rock the C!” concert series at Lake Cunningham has been canceled.
“We are bummed, but safety first!” the alert on the Lake Cunningham website says.
“Family-friendly band” High Heel was slated to perform. The concert series will welcome The SilverMoon Band on Friday, May 26.
LAKE CUNNINGHAM ADVISORY
Toxic amounts of algae reported at the lake
The public is urged to take caution when visiting the lake due to harmful algae blooms.
