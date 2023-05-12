Lake Cunningham’s concert series opener canceled due to severe weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With severe weather expected to roll into the area, Friday night’s opening concert for the “Rock the C!” concert series at Lake Cunningham has been canceled.

“We are bummed, but safety first!” the alert on the Lake Cunningham website says.

“Family-friendly band” High Heel was slated to perform. The concert series will welcome The SilverMoon Band on Friday, May 26.

⛈️‼️Due to the severe weather that is expected in the forecast, we have decided to CANCEL the concert for tonight,... Posted by Lake Cunningham on Friday, May 12, 2023

LAKE CUNNINGHAM ADVISORY Toxic amounts of algae reported at the lake The public is urged to take caution when visiting the lake due to harmful algae blooms.

