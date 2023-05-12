Federal court sentences Omaha man to 8 years for child pornography

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Antonio Olvera, 21, of Omaha, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 8 years in prison for receipt of child pornography. Officials say between December 2018 and August 2019, Olvera uploaded 184 images of child porn to DropBox. Another 14 images were allegedly uploaded in 2020. Olvera also allegedly “catfished” a minor and requested they send him images and videos. Later in September 2021, law enforcement searched Olvera’s residence in Omaha and allegedly found roughly 417 more images of child porn.

Felix Pena, 34, of Bronx, New York, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 5 years in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. In 2017, Pena and others allegedly devised a scheme to defraud Verizon Wireless. They allegedly got stolen identities of U.S. citizens, including at least three from Nebraska, and used them to create Verizon accounts. They would then allegedly purchase cellphones and accessories. The phones would be shipped to New York or New Jersey and then sold on the black market. In 2019, two of the conspirators were arrested after allegedly trying to purchase phones with the stolen ID of a Nebraska resident, prompting the investigation by the Kearney Police Department and FBI. Pena’s alleged role was to run credit reports of the victims before opening Verizon accounts. Pena would also allegedly distribute money to the other members of the conspiracy. During the scheme, Verizon saw a loss of roughly $528,000.

Martese Rayshawn Roland, 30, of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 1 year in prison for escaping from custody. Allegedly in September 2022, Roland left the Residential Re-Entry Center in Omaha without permission and was later arrested in October. Roland was serving a 96-month sentence for drug crimes. He was originally going to finish his sentence on Jan. 14, 2023.

