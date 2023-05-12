We are Local
Fans line up early to see The Killers at Steelhouse Omaha grand opening

(WOWT 6 News)
By Taylor Johnson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re getting closer to the first show at Steelhouse Omaha, the city’s newest live music venue.

The Killers are putting on a sold-out performance. While the doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday, some fans have been in line since 6:30 a.m.

One fan came all the way from Canada while others are from the Omaha region. Two friends say they travel often to see the killers in different cities and it’s actually how they met.

They say they’re excited to see the show at Steelhouse, to get that close, intimate feel.

“There is nothing like the energy of seeing The Killers from the front row,” said Seward resident Linda Sloup. “Nothing in front of you, just you and the band. They’re so energetic. It is so exciting.”

A total of 3,000 fans will be at Friday night’s show.

RELATED: Steelhouse Omaha announces several acts ahead of opening day

There will also be a free open house at Steelhouse this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

