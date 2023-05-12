Creighton Prep and Gretna to meet in Class A Boys Soccer Championship

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The top-seeded Dragons kicked off state tournament action this afternoon with a 6-1 win over fifth-seeded Papio South. Gretna senior forward Tommy Sowinski scored a trio of goals to help the Dragons return to the state title match and with it a chance to defend their title.

While the Dragons will try to win a fourth state championship Creighton Prep will try to bring home their tenth. In a tournament that has featured several early goals, the Junior Jays win against Lincoln Southwest featured an unusual scoreless game in the second half. It played out differently than many other games at Morrison Stadium this week. Creighton Prep broke through on a free kick in the 62nd minute from Tommy Pisasale. Six minutes later Owen Glogowski added a second and Prep needed it to beat the Silver Hawks 2-1.

