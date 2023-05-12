We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Ceremony honors Chief Standing Bear with new forever stamp

Chief Standing Bear of the Ponca Tribe will be honored with a new forever stamp releasing in...
Chief Standing Bear of the Ponca Tribe will be honored with a new forever stamp releasing in May, 2023(United States Postal Service)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A ceremony was held in Lincoln to celebrate Chief Standing Bear of the Ponca Tribe and the release of a new forever stamp.

Chief Standing Bear is remembered as the Nebraska-Ponca Tribe leader who championed Native American 14th Amendment rights.

US Postal Service honors civil rights leader, Ponca tribe Chief Standing Bear, with stamp

In 1877 the federal government forcibly moved roughly 700 Ponca from their homeland in the Niobrara River Valley, in what is now northeastern Nebraska. Standing Bear and 29 other Ponca were arrested after attempting to return to their homeland.

Standing Bear sued the government and in 1879 ended up winning the landmark court case that ultimately ruled that a Native American was a person under the law with an inherent right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

A ceremony held on Friday, May 12, in Lincoln, marked the release of the new stamp featuring a portrait of Chief Standing Bear.

The U.S. Postal Service says 18 million of the new stamps have been printed and they can be purchased online or through a local Post Office.

In attendance at the ceremony was The Honorable Anton G. Hajjar, vice chairman, with U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors; Candace Schmidt, chairwoman of Ponca Tribe of Nebraska; Judi M. gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs; Steve Laravie Jr., a descendent of Chief Standing Bear; Joseph Starita, author of “I am a man: Chief Standing Bear’s Journey for Justice; and Maggie Stuckey-Ross, parks the recreation director of the City of Lincoln.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo says he can operate business from jail
Homeowners in one Sarpy County subdivision are fighting to keep their solar panels, despite not...
Sarpy County homeowners fighting subdivision over solar panels
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Civic Square rendering, 2023
City of Omaha announces new Civic Square development

Latest News

Residents and staff at Havelock Manor reflect on years of pandemic.
‘We didn’t lose a one’: Lincoln long-term care facilities embrace new normal in pandemic’s wake
Kelly Red Tomahawk
Man arrested after holding two people hostage with dynamite in northeast Nebraska, sheriff’s office says
Bennet woman loses $1,400 in phone scam
Joseph Reyna was arrested for the 11th time after he was caught peering into someone’s window...
Lincoln ‘serial peeper’ arrested for 11th time