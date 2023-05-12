Blair student attendance optional after fatal shooting near high school
BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - The superintendent of Blair Community Schools sent a notice out to parents on Friday morning after a person was killed in a neighborhood not far from the high school.
Blair Police said in an 8:35 a.m. Facebook post that the incident no longer posed a threat to the public.
“The suspect is known to authorities and has fled the area,” Superintendent Dr. Randall Gilson said in the letter to staff and families.
Blair schools had implemented “secure protocol,” meaning the exterior and interior doors would be locked but that students and staff could get into the buildings, the note states.
At around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of 10th and Park streets, according to the BCS note. Police confirmed they were conducting an investigation near the school and urged residents to avoid the area.
Recesses and outdoor activities would be held inside until the security protocols were lifted, the superintendent’s note states.
Blair school buses were still expected to run on their normal schedule.
The last day of classes for the district is next Friday, May 19, according to the calendar posted on the BCS website.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
