Blair student attendance optional after fatal shooting near high school

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - The superintendent of Blair Community Schools sent a notice out to parents on Friday morning after a person was killed in a neighborhood not far from the high school.

Blair Police said in an 8:35 a.m. Facebook post that the incident no longer posed a threat to the public.

Officers are currently on scene of an investigation in the 1000 Block of Park Street. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes until further notice. There is no active threat to public safety. Posted by Blair Police Department on Friday, May 12, 2023

“The suspect is known to authorities and has fled the area,” Superintendent Dr. Randall Gilson said in the letter to staff and families.

Blair schools had implemented “secure protocol,” meaning the exterior and interior doors would be locked but that students and staff could get into the buildings, the note states.

At around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of 10th and Park streets, according to the BCS note. Police confirmed they were conducting an investigation near the school and urged residents to avoid the area.

I’m on the scene of a shooting death that took place at 6:30 a.m. in a residential area in Blair, Nebraska. Police are still investigating the incident. Neighbors are outside waiting for answers. We’ll keep you updated online and on air at @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/Fj5JVnNiSg — Johan Marin WOWT (@JohanMarinTV) May 12, 2023

Recesses and outdoor activities would be held inside until the security protocols were lifted, the superintendent’s note states.

Blair school buses were still expected to run on their normal schedule.

The last day of classes for the district is next Friday, May 19, according to the calendar posted on the BCS website.

The superintendent of Blair Community Schools said attendance would be optional on Friday, May 12, 2023, following a fatal shooting near the high school. (Blair Community Schools)

