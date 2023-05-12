6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado watch issued ahead of severe storms developing Friday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Follow the latest alerts and updates on Friday’s First-Alert Day:

1:11 p.m. -- A tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for several counties in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. This includes Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Valley, and Washington counties in Nebraska; and Pottawattamie, Fremont, Mills, and Harrison counties in Iowa.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of our area until May 12 9:00PM. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for severe storms & tornadoes. Stay tuned for possible warnings. Check our WOWT First Alert Weather app for more details. pic.twitter.com/FyPMksR1Wa — Rusty Lord WOWT (@RustyLord) May 12, 2023

Previous 6 First Alert Weather Day coverage

After starting the day with some spotty showers, the rainfall has come to a close for now.

Cloud cover remains in place through the late morning hours.

Early in the afternoon, sunshine will break through the cloud cover and increase the instability with quickly warming temperatures.

Stronger storms will begin to develop as we move into the late afternoon and early evening hours.

This is the reason for today’s 6 First Alert Weather Day.

A TORNADO WATCH is in place until 9 PM... All forms of severe weather are possible:

Tornado Watch (wowt)

Friday 6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

Storms begin to form 3-4 PM west of the Metro and quickly strengthen.

Friday 4-5PM (wowt)

The peak window in the metro for severe weather in the metro will be from 5 to 7 PM, with the window extended through 10 PM east of the metro.

Friday 6 PM (wowt)

Storms are likely E of the Metro by 7 PM... The threat continues in W Iowa until 9-10 PM.

Friday 8 PM (wowt)

Friday 10 PM (wowt)

Any of these scattered storms could produce large hail (over golf-ball sized possible), wind gusts over 60 mph and a tornado or two.

Friday Evening Storm Threats (WOWT)

These storms will be moving quickly, making it that much more important to be aware as we head into this time frame.

Downpours will also be possible with these storms.

After a high in the mid 80s this afternoon, we will see lows near 60 degrees tonight with some overnight clearing.

Saturday gives us a partly cloudy sky and a high near 80 degrees.

There will be a few spotty light showers to dodge for any Mother’s Day plans with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky and temps topping out in the low to mid 70s.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Much of next week will be dry with Thursday giving us our next chance for some showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.