6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms develop around 4 PM Friday

By Jaret Lansford
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few spotty showers will be moving through the area early for our Friday morning.

Some rumbles of thunder will be possible with any of these.

Those will end by mid-morning with some clearing for the early afternoon.

Precipitation Chances Friday
This will make things more unstable with quick warming.

Stronger storms will begin to develop as we move into the late afternoon and early evening hours.

This is the reason for today’s 6 First Alert Weather Day.

Friday 6 First Alert Weather Day
Storms begin to form around 4 PM and quickly strengthen.

The peak window in the metro for severe weather in the metro will be from 4 to 7 PM, with the window extended through 10 PM east of the metro.

Friday Evening Thunderstorms
Any of these scattered storms could produce large hail (over golf-ball sized possible), wind gusts over 60 mph and a tornado or two.

Friday Evening Storm Threats
These storms will be moving quickly, making it that much more important to be aware as we head into this time frame.

Downpours will also be possible with these storms.

After a high in the mid 80s this afternoon, we will go down to near 60 degrees tonight with some overnight clearing.

Saturday gives us a partly cloudy sky and a high near 80 degrees.

There will be a few spotty light showers to dodge for any Mother’s Day plans with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky and temps topping out in the low to mid 70s.

3 Day Forecast
Much of next week will be dry with Thursday giving us our next chance for some showers and thunderstorms.

