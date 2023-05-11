Westside senior’s week-long message of encouragement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Westside High School senior has overcome her own challenges. Now she is helping others.

As part of her own initiative, “GRIT is Our Superpower,” Maggie Wadginski has spent the week putting up adding one sign every day to a display in front of her school along Pacific Street.

They are signs of encouragement.

The initiative comes from someone who has overcome challenges during her own young life including the suicide of a very good friend and learning how to walk and dance again after having a tumor removed from her leg as a young child.

“I want everyone to know that they can get through anything in life, whether that’s physical or emotional,” Maggie said. “As long as you have the support system and your family and friends, and you trust these people, you can really get through anything with what you have inside of you.”

Maggie is the reigning Miss Teen Lincoln. Her initiative is part of her commitment to community service. She also wrote a children’s book that tells her true story about her overcoming the tumor in her leg.

