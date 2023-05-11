We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Westside senior’s week-long message of encouragement

Maggie Wadginski Westside HS
Maggie Wadginski Westside HS(WOWT)
By Kevin Westhues
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Westside High School senior has overcome her own challenges. Now she is helping others.

As part of her own initiative, “GRIT is Our Superpower,” Maggie Wadginski has spent the week putting up adding one sign every day to a display in front of her school along Pacific Street.

They are signs of encouragement.

The initiative comes from someone who has overcome challenges during her own young life including the suicide of a very good friend and learning how to walk and dance again after having a tumor removed from her leg as a young child.

“I want everyone to know that they can get through anything in life, whether that’s physical or emotional,” Maggie said. “As long as you have the support system and your family and friends, and you trust these people, you can really get through anything with what you have inside of you.”

Maggie is the reigning Miss Teen Lincoln. Her initiative is part of her commitment to community service. She also wrote a children’s book that tells her true story about her overcoming the tumor in her leg.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
Omaha woman fined for providing unlicensed daycare
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Clint A. Brown of Council Bluffs was reported missing on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
UPDATE: Council Bluffs man missing since Sunday found safe
A South Omaha property owner says his dumping isn't illegal.
South Omaha eyesore leaves neighbors frustrated over alleged illegal dumping

Latest News

Council Bluffs' Recreation On-The-Move vehicle.
City of Council Bluffs announces mobile recreation program for children, families
Civic Square rendering, 2023
City of Omaha announces new Civic Square development
Civic Square rendering, 2023
WOWT Civic Square
A new study ranks Omaha among North America's top cities for bouncing back after the COVID-19...
Omaha ranks 11th in downtown pandemic recovery among North American cities