Steelhouse Omaha ready for ‘killer’ grand opening — and beyond

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The stage is set: Friday aims to be a big night for a not-too-big new venue.

The city has been watching as Steelhouse Omaha was built from the ground up. Finally, the live midsized venue will welcome music fans into Omaha’s Capitol District.

“There’s nothing else like it in the country, of a venue of this type that has acoustic treatment just like Steelhouse,” said Joan Squires, president of Omaha Performing Arts.

Steelhouse can hold audiences of up to 3,000. It was designed to attract bands that previously were not able to find the right-sized space for their target audience.

May has arrived and so has our line-up! 🔥 Save this post so you don't miss out.



Be sure to subscribe to https://t.co/FqOWDxv4pu to up to date on all shows and announcements! pic.twitter.com/YBvLIXacjy — Steelhouse Omaha (@SteelhouseOmaha) May 9, 2023

“It really was built for the fan experience as well as the artists. So, you’re really surrounded by the sound and enveloped by it,” Squires said.

Every aspect of the hall was designed with acoustics in mind, starting with the walls, she said.

“On the walls around Steelhouse Omaha is a thick felt that helps absorb the sound covered by metal mesh which helps dissipate it, she said.

Other aspects of the sound design aren’t so visible.

“Across the back of the stage, below it, are a whole series of subwoofers so we get the low base sound,” Squires said.

6 News got a look inside of Omaha's newest music venue set to open soon.

Even the stairwell was designed so people could continue to hear the sound as they walk up to the club level.

“We have sound all around so up in the balcony there’s a little bit of a delay so that they can here the same thing,” Squires said.

The acoustics were designed to keep the sound from spilling outside.

“We thought it was important … to be a good neighbor. To make sure we’re containing the sound inside,” Squires said.

Steelhouse Omaha opens Friday with The Killers. The concert quickly sold out after it was announced in February. There will also be a free open house Sunday, on Mother’s Day, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“(The new venue is) really going to help activate downtown further and attract and maintain our workforce,” she said.

The time is approaching to reimagine the way you experience live music! With that being said, let's get the important stuff out the way. 🎸



☑️ We're a cashless venue!



☑️ Clear plastic or vinyl bags 12x6x12" max or small clutch bags 6.5x4.5" max only. pic.twitter.com/6iOjDUfgl9 — Steelhouse Omaha (@SteelhouseOmaha) May 3, 2023

