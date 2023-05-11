We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

‘Sesame Street’ introduces first Filipino character

"Sesame Street" welcomed T.J., the program's first Filipino-American character. (Source: Sesame Workshop)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, “Sesame Street” has welcomed its first Filipino character.

T.J., the program’s newest Muppet, is voiced by puppeteer and performer Yinan Shentu.

Filipino-American animator Bobby Pontillas said he based T.J. on two of his friends’ kids.

Pontillas wrote on Instagram that he and Sesame Workshop’s creative director of character design collaborated on the character.

A Korean-American character, Ji-Young, was introduced on “Sesame Street” in 2021.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
Omaha woman fined for providing unlicensed daycare
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Clint A. Brown of Council Bluffs was reported missing on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
UPDATE: Council Bluffs man missing since Sunday found safe
A South Omaha property owner says his dumping isn't illegal.
South Omaha eyesore leaves neighbors frustrated over alleged illegal dumping

Latest News

Expert job negotiating tips for the recent grad
Expert job negotiating tips for the recent grad
FILE - A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP...
Elon Musk says he’s found a new CEO for Twitter, a woman who will start in 6 weeks
Expert job negotiating tips for the recent grad
FILE - U.S. Border Patrol agents pick up a ladder that migrants carried to the border wall near...
House Republicans pass new asylum restrictions as Title 42 ends; Biden promises veto