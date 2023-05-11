Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Some showers possible this afternoon. Storms possible Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A mix of sun and clouds what you’ll get as you start the day. There are a few showers and storms north of the city but they’ll have little to no impact to how our day goes. We’ll watch to the south as our next batch of showers and a few storms enter the area and brings us some light rain.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll warm to near 80 degrees early in the afternoon before any showers move in. There could be a few storms mixed in as well but overall the rain amounts will likely be less than a half inch. Those total will at their highest south of I-80 too.

Thursday Rain Chances (WOWT)

A few showers and storms are possible overnight as well but they’ll be very spotty if you see any at all. It won’t cool all that much tonight either with a low in the mid 60s likely by Friday morning. It will be a bit muggy all day, tonight and through Friday ahead of what is our next 6 First Alert Weather Day.

First Alert Day (WOWT)

A few early showers will exit then we’ll clear and warm into the 80s ahead of a storm threat after 5pm. Find out more info regarding our 6 First Alert Weather Day here.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

3 Day FOrecast (WOWT)

