Omaha Police Foundation, officials honor officers of the year

Omaha 360 also recognized
Omaha's Empowerment Network received an honor from the Obama Foundation this week.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Foundation honored 28 Omaha Police officers and OPD staff for their stand-out community service in the past year during an awards banquet on Thursday.

Cory Buckley and William Klug were named Officers of the Year. Their cruiser took gunfire as they pursued convenience store robbery suspects.

“We don’t do it for the awards,” Buckley said. “At the end of the day, you try to protect somebody. You never really know the difference you’re going to make.”

The foundation also honored Omaha 360 with a community partnership award for its work with the police department, working towards less violent crime -- with the stats to prove it.

Omaha is seeing 40-year lows when it comes to gun violence.

“The collaborative approach shows what is possible when all sectors of the community work together. Hundreds of organizations and thousands of residents including youth and adults have taken part in the community-based strategy over the years,” the Omaha 360 website states.

The initiative has received national attention in recent weeks with talk of helping other communities follow a similar model to reduce crime.

“A lot of cities are coming here and asking how to replicate that,” said Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. He just returned from Chicago, where the Obama Foundation also recognized Omaha’s good work.

Last night, Chief Todd Schmaderer and Willie Barney of the Empowerment Network were interviewed by CNN regarding the success of lowering violent crime due in large part to the community partnerships of the Omaha 360 Initiative. We are thankful for all of the partnerships and community members who make up this group to help make Omaha a safer place for all.

Posted by Omaha Police Department on Thursday, April 20, 2023

The foundation also awarded the Empowerment Network with an $800,000 grant so it can continue to implement the gun violence reduction programs to help unlock best practices and resources so other communities can use what Omaha has done.

