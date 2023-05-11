We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha medical clinic highlights lack of minority representation in medical research

An Omaha medical research firm is seeing a lack of minority patients in its trials.
By Johan Marin
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Quality Clinical Research is on a mission to bridge the health disparity many minorities face daily.

“We don’t know if those medications are really being studied on people who are minorities because we don’t have representation,” said COO Tracie Wesson.

Wesson said it’s an issue that’s constantly overlooked. The minority groups that are the least represented in research are Latinos and Hispanics, along with African Americans.

”We’re just not a part of the process,” Wesson said.

Tracy Milgram found that Latinos and Hispanics make up 11% of research participants, while African Americans make up only 8%, which are both about four percentage points below the population.

“Not everybody’s the same,” Milgram said. “Different treatments help different people and bodies react differently.”

Milgram and her team are now going out into the community to inform minority groups like African Americans, Latinos and Hispanics.

Keyllin Medina, a bilingual recruiter with the clinic, joined the effort to have minorities participate in research related to medications and vaccines.

“People don’t know it’s available to them, but it does make a difference,” Medina said.

Quality Clinical Research has also partnered with SOMA to expand its research in South Omaha.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
Omaha woman fined for providing unlicensed daycare
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Clint A. Brown of Council Bluffs was reported missing on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
UPDATE: Council Bluffs man missing since Sunday found safe
A South Omaha property owner says his dumping isn't illegal.
South Omaha eyesore leaves neighbors frustrated over alleged illegal dumping

Latest News

An Omaha medical research firm is seeing a lack of minority patients in its trials.
Lack of minority patients taking part in clinical research studies
Bryan Health
Bryan Medical Center celebrates zero COVID-19 inpatients for first time since 2020
A new study ranks Omaha among North America's top cities for bouncing back after the COVID-19...
Omaha ranks 11th in downtown pandemic recovery among North American cities
FILE - Passengers exit the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard subway station in the Queens borough of...
WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it’s no longer emergency