Multiple units called to Thursday morning crash in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Multiple med units were called to a crash Thursday morning near 30th and Wirt Streets in north Omaha.

People who witnessed the crash tell 6 News a southbound red sedan rammed into a Land Rover after bouncing off another car.

“It was an SUV that was sitting in the middle of the street to turn into Daly’s Package Store, and she must have noticed that the car was sitting, and she threw on her brakes, jumped over and hit the Land Rover in front,” a witness told 6 News. “(She) hit it so hard it bounced up, and then the car went back down. It was sad.”

There were several occupants in the sedan, a number of which were transported to a hospital for treatment.

No word on whether anyone was cited or seat belts were used.

