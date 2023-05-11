Millard North students honored as Nebraska’s presidential scholars

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Both of Nebraska’s 2023 Presidential Scholars are students at Millard North High School.

Abhirup Chandra Are and Sarah Jane Wood are among more than 60 students selected from 5,000 who qualified for the honor.

The students are selected each year by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars based on academic successes as well as artistic and technical excellence. Applicants must submit essays, school evaluations, and transcripts, and must also demonstrate a commitment to community service and leadership.

“The 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education,” according to a Wednesday release from the Nebraska Department of Education.

All of the students honored will be recognized for their achievements during an online program set for this summer.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.