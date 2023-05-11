We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Millard North students honored as Nebraska’s presidential scholars

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Both of Nebraska’s 2023 Presidential Scholars are students at Millard North High School.

Abhirup Chandra Are and Sarah Jane Wood are among more than 60 students selected from 5,000 who qualified for the honor.

The students are selected each year by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars based on academic successes as well as artistic and technical excellence. Applicants must submit essays, school evaluations, and transcripts, and must also demonstrate a commitment to community service and leadership.

“The 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education,” according to a Wednesday release from the Nebraska Department of Education.

All of the students honored will be recognized for their achievements during an online program set for this summer.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
Omaha woman fined for providing unlicensed daycare
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Clint A. Brown of Council Bluffs was reported missing on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
UPDATE: Council Bluffs man missing since Sunday found safe
A South Omaha property owner says his dumping isn't illegal.
South Omaha eyesore leaves neighbors frustrated over alleged illegal dumping

Latest News

In a 6 On Your Side investigation, Mike McKnight seeks answers as a battle heats up over the...
6 On Your Side: Fight brewing over solar panels
Omaha Police honored its Officers of the Year Thursday.
Omaha Police honors Officers of the Year
Omaha Police Foundation, officials honor officers of the year
Joseph Reyna was arrested for the 11th time after he was caught peering into someone’s window...
Lincoln ‘serial peeper’ arrested for 11th time