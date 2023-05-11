Man wanted in connection to stabbing in Council Bluffs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department is looking for a man they say stabbed his girlfriend.

According to a release, the incident happened late Wednesday night in their apartment on 5th Avenue, between 6th and 7th Streets.

The victim reported Jeff Edward Smith, 55, held her against her will in their bedroom and then stabbed her in the hand with a knife. She says he also choked her and threatened to kill her.

Police say Smith left the scene before officers arrived.

Warrants are being applied for. Smith faces charges for willful injury, kidnapping, harassment, and domestic abuse.

Anyone with information about where he may be is urged to call Pottawattamie County Dispatch at 712-328-5737.

