Huskers offer Westside’s Teddy Rezac

Teddy Rezac
Teddy Rezac(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has offered Westside High School’s Teddy Rezac a scholarship.

He’s a 2024 three-star recruit who isn’t locked in on one position. Teddy is listed as an athlete and played both offense and defense last season for the Class A state champions. He caught a touchdown pass in that championship game at Memorial Stadium from his brother.

It has been a busy week for Rezac, it started with offers from Notre Dame and Missouri. He also previously had one from Boston College.

The Huskers have also offered his teammate Caleb Benning plus Tristan Alvano who hit the game-winning field goal in the state title game is headed to Lincoln as a freshman.

