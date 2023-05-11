We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible Friday evening

Emily's Thursday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few spotty showers hold on through 9PM tonight before generally clearing out for the rest of the night... overnight the exception will be to the W from York to Norfolk where thunderstorms pop up between 1-3AM... By 5 AM they’ll approach the Metro and we may see a few weak thunderstorms and showers ahead of the morning commute.

Friday AM rain
Friday AM rain(wowt)

Friday evening brings a better chance for storms, some could be strong. We’ll warm to a high of 84 with a decent amount of sun ahead of the evening storm threat. The severe weather risk for hail, wind and isolated tornadoes is the reason behind our 6 First Alert Weather Day.

6FAWD
6FAWD(wowt)

A line of storms develops around 5-7PM and could set up over the Metro or just to the W... it will move E quickly and likely be out of W Iowa by 10PM.

Friday night storms
Friday night storms(wowt)

The stormier pattern begins to die out over the weekend with cooler weather and spotty showers possible Mother’s Day. Drier and mild next week...

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

