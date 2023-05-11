Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible Friday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few spotty showers hold on through 9PM tonight before generally clearing out for the rest of the night... overnight the exception will be to the W from York to Norfolk where thunderstorms pop up between 1-3AM... By 5 AM they’ll approach the Metro and we may see a few weak thunderstorms and showers ahead of the morning commute.

Friday evening brings a better chance for storms, some could be strong. We’ll warm to a high of 84 with a decent amount of sun ahead of the evening storm threat. The severe weather risk for hail, wind and isolated tornadoes is the reason behind our 6 First Alert Weather Day.

A line of storms develops around 5-7PM and could set up over the Metro or just to the W... it will move E quickly and likely be out of W Iowa by 10PM.

The stormier pattern begins to die out over the weekend with cooler weather and spotty showers possible Mother’s Day. Drier and mild next week...

