City of Omaha announces new Civic Square development

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha real estate firm announced Thursday it is developing the site of the former Civic Auditorium into a multi-use space.

The new space will be known as Civic Square. Plans for the space include a grocery store, something downtown Omaha currently lacks. It will also house a health and wellness outlet, office space and retail spaces, along with affordable and market-rate housing options.

“This project will bring new life into Omaha’s urban core and give Omahans the opportunity to easily visit or stay and enjoy living downtown with convenience,” said Arun Agarwal, CEO of White Lotus Group, the firm behind the project.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says she’s supportive of the development of the city’s urban core.

“Civic Square brings life back to one of downtown Omaha’s most prominent blocks and is part of the great momentum in our urban core,” Stothert said. “A healthy, successful urban core benefits the entire city.”

The development is set between 17th and 19th Streets to the east and west, and Chicago Street and Capitol Avenue to the north and south, with access to and from I-480 coming into and out of the development.

The reconstruction of the area will also increase the number of parking stalls, with 180 new stalls to be added along the interior streets and around the development.

Civic Square will also benefit from being within close proximity of Creighton University, as well as being two blocks away from the planned streetcar route.

“We are excited to keep moving forward with this historic development for Omaha, Agarwal said. “Civic Square has already received significant interest, and there is an opportunity to customize development plans.”

More details are expected as they are announced. Preparation for the site is expected to begin in 2024.

