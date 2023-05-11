City of Council Bluffs announces mobile recreation program for children, families

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A free recreation program aims to help kids and their families to stay active during the summer months.

The City of Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department is offering Recreation On-The Move, a free program designed for children and their families or caregivers that will feature a different theme each session with games and activities.

The truck will be set up by Parks Department staff at each site to include activities like bean bag toss, parachutes, and sporting equipment. New this summer is the Imagination Playground, a set of foam blue blocks designed to promote creativity for kids in their own play environment.

Sports demonstrations and training have also been arranged for baseball, pickleball, and soccer at certain events. A plant giveaway will also be hosted during the June 23 event at Vincent Bluff.

Each event will have a specific focus. A full schedule of events is available on the city’s website.

