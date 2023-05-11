Bennington and Skutt Catholic advance in state tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The top two seeds looked every bit like the top two teams in Class B on the boys’ side. They dominated their opening games at the state tournament. Bennington started the day with a 6-1 win against Conestoga and Skutt Catholic beat Elkhorn North 9-0.

If they each win their semifinal games and meet for the title, it would be a rematch of a regular season game where the Badgers handed the Skyhawks their only loss of the season. That was a 5-2 Bennington win. The two teams are a combined 35-1. First things first though, Skutt Catholic will play Lexington in one semifinal, a rematch of the last two state championship games in Class B. Bennington will play Schuyler in the other semifinal Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.