Athlete of the Week: Omaha Burke’s Lucas Krapfl

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lucas Krapfl took on a big challenge this season, he moved into an entirely new role, one that was nothing like the one he had before. The junior who has been playing lacrosse since fourth grade switched from defense to offense. With great knowledge of the sport, he thrived in his new role. As the regular season came to a close this week he ended the year tied for second-best on the team in points.

Lucas also had two big goals in the Bulldogs win Friday night against Cobra on senior night, including the game-winner. The Omaha Burke team is made up of students from all across the Omaha Public Schools district.

