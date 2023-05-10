We are Local
Traveling maquette of Chief Standing Bear to reside at U.S. Congressman Flood’s District Office

Traveling maquette of Chief Standing Bear
Traveling maquette of Chief Standing Bear(U.S. Congressman Mike Flood’s District Office)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. Congressman Mike Flood’s District Office in Lincoln has welcomed a traveling maquette of Chief Standing Bear that will remain there for the next six months.

The traveling maquette is a smaller version of the original statue and is on loan from the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs.

“Chief Standing Bear is one of the most significant figures in the story of Nebraska,” Congressman Flood said. “He famously fought for and won a landmark civil rights case, securing recognition that Native peoples receive equal protection and rights under the law. It’s an honor to host this traveling maquette, and I encourage Nebraskans to stop by my office to see it and learn more.”

The original statue of Chief Standing Bear, which was designed by Benjamin Victor and unveiled in 2019, currently resides in the National Statuary Hall Collection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Additionally, the U.S. Postal Service will be issuing postage stamps that feature Chief Standing Bear, based on a black-and-white photograph taken in 1877. The U.S. Postal Service said the color of Standing Bear’s attire on the stamp was based mainly on contemporary descriptions.

Congressman Flood invites Nebraskans to stop by the Lincoln District Office, located at the Cornhusker Office Plaza at 301 S. 13th, Ste 100, and see the maquette and meet Congressman Flood’s district team, which can assist with federal agencies, passport issues, military academy nominations, and more.

