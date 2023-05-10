Omaha’s RiverFront announces events for July 4th weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s RiverFront and its community partners have announced a plethora of activities to commemorate Independence Day weekend -- all of which are free of charge and open to the public.

Highlights include a performance of Footloose Sunday, July 2 at 8:30 p.m. at the RiverFront. UNO’s Summer Musical Theater Academy is returning to perform the classic, with the production directed and performed by members of Omaha-area high schools. UNO’s SMTA performed Fame, the Musical in 2022 as part of the Gene Leahy Mall’s grand opening.

The Omaha Symphony is set to take part in the RiverFront’s second-annual Independence Day Celebration Tuesday, July 4 at 8:30 p.m. at Gene Leahy’s Performance Pavillion. The patriotic concert features American classics like “God Bless America” and “Stars and Stripes Forever,” among others. The performance will culminate with fireworks synchronized to live music at dusk.

A full schedule of holiday weekend activities and programming can be found on the RiverFront’s website.

