Omaha woman fined for providing unlicensed daycare

An Omaha woman was fined $300 for operating an unlicensed daycare out of her home.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owner of an unlicensed daycare was in court this week after she was cited by the state in December.

In-home childcare provider Mallory Maynard was cited in December for child neglect. She vowed to fight the police citation in court, and was set for two separate trials on May 24. She was facing three counts of negligent minor care in one case and a charge of providing unlicensed childcare in another.

Instead, she pleaded “no contest” in court on Tuesday and was found guilty of three counts of providing unlicensed childcare — all misdemeanors.

She was fined $300.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

