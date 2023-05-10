We are Local
Omaha fire crews respond to South Omaha house blaze

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews responded to a house fire in South Omaha Wednesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to a home near 24th and Q Streets just after 9 a.m. Smoke was reported on arrival from the rear of a single-family, 1 1/2-story home. The fire was located and quickly extinguished in a rear bedroom.

One occupant was found in another part of the home unharmed. Damage was isolated to the rear of the home. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage is estimated at $5,250.

