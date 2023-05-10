We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Everyday: Veridian Credit Union

Omaha Everyday: Veridian Credit Union
Omaha Everyday: Veridian Credit Union
By Bianca Hoops
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the Veridian Credit Union mobile app you can make transfers, deposit checks, and keep track of your transactions. Terry Ann Sanders from Veridian tells us there are so many other features like monitoring your credit score, pausing your cards, setting alerts and much more. To learn more about it watch the interview or visit their website veridiancu.org/mobile.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 News has confirmed Kiewit will be moving some operations into PayPal's former campus in La...
Kiewit confirms it’s moving into PayPal complex in La Vista
The family of an Omaha murder victim says he was doing his job -- "keeping the peace."
23-year-old Omaha man murdered during security shift at downtown bar
The Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards reveal the metro's best restaurants, attractions,...
Tourism awards reveal best restaurants, attractions in Omaha metro
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Ashland residents are frustrated over no-door delivery from the Postal Service.
Ashland residents upset Amazon packages left at post office

Latest News

Omaha Everyday: Quest Forward Academy
Omaha Everyday: Quest Forward Academy
Omaha Everyday: Veridian Credit Union
Omaha Everyday: Veridian Credit Union
Omaha Everyday: Elevate Recovery + Medspa
Omaha Everyday: Elevate Recovery + Medspa
Omaha Everyday: Casa de la Cultura
Omaha Everyday: Casa de la Cultura