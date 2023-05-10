Omaha Everyday: Veridian Credit Union

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the Veridian Credit Union mobile app you can make transfers, deposit checks, and keep track of your transactions. Terry Ann Sanders from Veridian tells us there are so many other features like monitoring your credit score, pausing your cards, setting alerts and much more. To learn more about it watch the interview or visit their website veridiancu.org/mobile.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.