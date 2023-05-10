Omaha Everyday: Quest Forward Academy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Come join Quest Forward Academy for their Open House on May 11th from 5:30 to 7:30pm! Quest offers summer exploration camps for 6th - 8th grade students- last day to sign up is May 13th. To register for the open house visit www.qfa.io/open and for summer camps visit www.qfa.io/summer. Find out more about these events in todays interview!

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.