Obama Foundation honors Omaha-metro organization as ‘model community’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local branch of a national nonprofit backed by the Obama Foundation is being honored as one of its four exemplary community organizations from several across the country.

The nod comes with an award of substantial resources for My Brother’s Keeper Alliance efforts here in Omaha, including:

an $800,000 grant dispersed annually over two years

educational resources, including access to coaching, evaluation, and peer-to-peer learning

ongoing technical assistance

Former President Obama established My Brother’s Keeper in 2014, during his second term, “in the wake of Trayvon Martin’s death.”

“I challenged every community in the country to implement strategies to help boys and young men of color,” he said in a Wednesday news release from the Obama Foundation.

MBK Heartland Collaborative was selected because of its “demonstrated impact” on one of the organization’s six priorities: safety.

“Omaha was chosen because of their demonstrated impact in MBK Milestone Six: Remaining Safe from Violent Crime – All youth and young adults should be safe from violent crime. In Omaha, Nebraska, city-wide homicides were reduced by 30 percent from 2011 to 2022,” the release states.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of MBK communities, cities like Omaha have changed the odds — creating opportunities for our young people to achieve their full potential,” former President Obama said in the release. “The MBK Model Communities initiative represents the next phase of the MBK Alliance’s work to help communities take on their biggest challenges — and I look forward to continuing this work alongside them for years to come.”

Other “life milestones” the organization says research show as especially impactful include:

Entering School Ready to Learn Reading at Grade Level by Third Grade Graduate from High School Complete Postsecondary Education or Training All Youth Out of School are Employed

“The MBK Alliance is confident that Omaha will continue to serve as a beacon of hope and best practices for other communities to follow,” MBK Alliance Executive Director Dr. Adren Wilson said in Wednesday’s release. “Together, we can ensure our boys and young men of color have access to the opportunities they need, including the opportunity to remain safe from violent crime.”

Willie Barney, CEO and founder of the Empowerment Network, traveled to Chicago to accept the grant Wednesday from the MBK Alliance. He thanked the many organizations, officials, police, and residents for their work in making Omaha a “safe and thriving community.”

“We want to thank and recognize all of our partners, especially those on the front lines, doing the work every day with our youth and families,” he said in the release. “Through comprehensive collaboration across all sectors of the community, we are starting to return to 40 year lows in gun violence by addressing collaboration, prevention, intervention, enforcement, reentry and focusing on root causes.”

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert expressed her congratulations in the news release, stating: “One city can definitely set an example and make a difference in the lives of boys and young men of color. We are proud to be that city.”

Stothert and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer were also in Chicago for the announcement, according to a spokesman from the mayor’s office.

Read Wednesday’s full statements

Former President Barack Obama (Brynn Anderson | AP)

“In 2014, in the wake of Trayvon Martin’s death, I challenged every community in the country to implement strategies to help boys and young men of color. Today, I’m proud to see the incredible impact My Brother’s Keeper Alliance communities are having – helping hundreds of community leaders across the country solve problems for the next generation. Thanks to the tireless efforts of MBK communities, cities like Omaha have changed the odds — creating opportunities for our young people to achieve their full potential. The MBK Model Communities initiative represents the next phase of the MBK Alliance’s work to help communities take on their biggest challenges — and I look forward to continuing this work alongside them for years to come.”

“We are incredibly honored by this recognition and the investment and support from President Obama, the Obama Foundation and MBK. The collaborative efforts of hundreds of organizations and thousands of residents is reflected through the Empowerment Network, Omaha 360, Step-Up Omaha, City of Omaha, Omaha Police Department, foundations and the MBK partnership. We want to thank and recognize all of our partners, especially those on the front lines, doing the work every day with our youth and families. Through comprehensive collaboration across all sectors of the community, we are starting to return to 40 year lows in gun violence by addressing collaboration, prevention, intervention, enforcement, reentry and focusing on root causes. We know there’s a lot more work ahead to continue creating safe and thriving communities in every zip code and we’re excited to build on and expand this amazing partnership with the Obama Foundation and MBK in Omaha and across the country.”

“As we strive to build safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color across the country, the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance is proud to recognize Omaha as an MBK Model Community. Omaha has demonstrated a commitment to Milestone Six: All Youth Should Remain Safe from Violent Crime, achieving a 30 percent decrease in city-wide homicides from 2011 to 2022. By providing direct coaching, peer-to-peer learning, financial resources, and evaluation support, the MBK Alliance is confident that Omaha will continue to serve as a beacon of hope and best practices for other communities to follow. Together, we can ensure our boys and young men of color have access to the opportunities they need, including the opportunity to remain safe from violent crime.”

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert

“Omaha is honored to be recognized as a model city by President Obama and the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance. One city can definitely set an example and make a difference in the lives of boys and young men of color. We are proud to be that city. The successful strategies and partnerships we have created in Omaha to significantly reduce gun violence, improve police-community relations, and fund summer youth employment programs can be adapted for other communities to have similar impactful and sustainable outcomes. Thank you for this great recognition and the opportunity to build on the progress we have made with the Empowerment Network to make Omaha a safe city.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.