We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska state troopers arrest Kearney man in child porn investigation

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol’s Tech Crimes Unit, along with local authorities, arrested a Kearney man following a child exploitation investigation.

Montgomery County, Texas officials had contacted state authorities about a child exploitation investigation and identified a suspect who was believed to be in Kearney.

Nicholas Kitzing, 33, of Kearney, was arrested for charges out of Texas for child exploitation.
Nicholas Kitzing, 33, of Kearney, was arrested for charges out of Texas for child exploitation.(Buffalo County Jail)

NSP performed a search warrant at a Kearney residence Tuesday morning. 33-year-old Nicholas Kitzing was arrested on four warrants for possession of child pornography with intent to promote.

Kitzing was booked into the Buffalo County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 News has confirmed Kiewit will be moving some operations into PayPal's former campus in La...
Kiewit confirms it’s moving into PayPal complex in La Vista
The family of an Omaha murder victim says he was doing his job -- "keeping the peace."
23-year-old Omaha man murdered during security shift at downtown bar
The Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards reveal the metro's best restaurants, attractions,...
Tourism awards reveal best restaurants, attractions in Omaha metro
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Ashland residents are frustrated over no-door delivery from the Postal Service.
Ashland residents upset Amazon packages left at post office

Latest News

Bryan Health
Bryan Medical Center celebrates zero COVID-19 inpatients for first time since 2020
Omaha fire crews respond to South Omaha house blaze
Former President Obama
Obama Foundation honors Omaha-metro organization as ‘model community’
Clint A. Brown of Council Bluffs was reported missing on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Council Bluffs man missing since Sunday