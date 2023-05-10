Nebraska state troopers arrest Kearney man in child porn investigation

KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol’s Tech Crimes Unit, along with local authorities, arrested a Kearney man following a child exploitation investigation.

Montgomery County, Texas officials had contacted state authorities about a child exploitation investigation and identified a suspect who was believed to be in Kearney.

Nicholas Kitzing, 33, of Kearney, was arrested for charges out of Texas for child exploitation. (Buffalo County Jail)

NSP performed a search warrant at a Kearney residence Tuesday morning. 33-year-old Nicholas Kitzing was arrested on four warrants for possession of child pornography with intent to promote.

Kitzing was booked into the Buffalo County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.