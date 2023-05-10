We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Michael Keaton, Tim Burton officially returning for ‘Beetlejuice 2′

Warner Bros. announced that the sequel will open Sept. 6, 2024. (Source: CNN, Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “Beetlejuice 2,” the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 original, is officially in the works.

Warner Bros. announced that the sequel will open on Sept. 6, 2024.

Director Tim Burton is returning, as well as Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

Jenna Ortega will star as the daughter of Ryder’s character Lydia from the original film. Ortega is best known for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix hit series “Wednesday.”

According to CNN, a Beetlejuice sequel has been in talks for years, with Burton and Keaton both hinting at a possible sequel as early as 2013.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 News has confirmed Kiewit will be moving some operations into PayPal's former campus in La...
Kiewit confirms it’s moving into PayPal complex in La Vista
The family of an Omaha murder victim says he was doing his job -- "keeping the peace."
23-year-old Omaha man murdered during security shift at downtown bar
The Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards reveal the metro's best restaurants, attractions,...
Tourism awards reveal best restaurants, attractions in Omaha metro
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Ashland residents are frustrated over no-door delivery from the Postal Service.
Ashland residents upset Amazon packages left at post office

Latest News

This combo of photos provided by Chicago Police Department shows from left, Trevell Breeland,...
4 teens charged in slaying of police officer who was returning home from work
Omaha’s RiverFront announces events for July 4th weekend
President Joe Biden speaks to the media following a meeting with Congressional leaders about...
Biden pressures House Republicans on debt limit in campaign-style speech
Officials have arrested 33-year-old Marquis Devan McCloud in the death of 19-year-old Anastasia...
Missing pregnant 19-year-old found dead; suspect in custody
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won’t resign