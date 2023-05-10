Iowa authorities investigating Monona County stabbing

ONAWA, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting Monona County authorities in their investigation of a stabbing reported early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:50 a.m., Monona County Communications received word of an individual that had been stabbed and was being treated at a hospital in Onawa. The victim was later flown to Mercy One in Sioux City for further treatment.

The victim, a 32-year-old man from Monona, Iowa, is reported to be in stable condition at Mercy One.

Inessa Lyons, 30 (Monona County Sheriff's Office)

30-year-old Inessa Lyons of Monona was arrested by the Monona County Sheriff’s Office. Lyons is charged with attempted murder and willful injury.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are being released. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monona County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 433-1414.

