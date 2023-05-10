We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Firefighter gets surprise birthday visit from baby girl he helped deliver last year

An Iowa firefighter in training was surprised by a special visitor. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A firefighter in training got a surprise birthday visit from the girl he helped deliver.

KCRG reports that 1-year-old Remi stopped by with her mom and grandma to wish Evan Barry a happy birthday this week.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department shared photos of the special moment with Barry getting to meet the little girl he helped deliver last year.

Remi’s mother said they wanted to wish Barry a very happy birthday in person and surprised him while he was working in a classroom.

Fire officials said this is a great lesson for the new class to remember that there is a chance to make a lifelong difference in someone’s life every day.

Barry is currently one of seven rookies in the CRFD Academy.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 News has confirmed Kiewit will be moving some operations into PayPal's former campus in La...
Kiewit confirms it’s moving into PayPal complex in La Vista
The family of an Omaha murder victim says he was doing his job -- "keeping the peace."
23-year-old Omaha man murdered during security shift at downtown bar
The Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards reveal the metro's best restaurants, attractions,...
Tourism awards reveal best restaurants, attractions in Omaha metro
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Ashland residents are frustrated over no-door delivery from the Postal Service.
Ashland residents upset Amazon packages left at post office

Latest News

Omaha’s RiverFront announces events for July 4th weekend
President Joe Biden speaks to the media following a meeting with Congressional leaders about...
Biden pressures House Republicans on debt limit in campaign-style speech
Officials have arrested 33-year-old Marquis Devan McCloud in the death of 19-year-old Anastasia...
Missing pregnant 19-year-old found dead; suspect in custody
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won’t resign
The murder of an Omaha security guard has other professionals renewing calls for training.
Omaha security guard’s murder renews calls for training, legislation