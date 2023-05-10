Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Storm chances increase for the rest of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a miss to the S on Tuesday, Wednesday brings a better chance for a few showers in the Metro. Rain chances Wednesday favor the morning hours with a drier afternoon, most clear by 2-3PM. Showers and isolated storms develop between 3-5AM west of the Metro and will move east by the morning commute. The best chance for heavier showers and thunderstorms will be S of the Metro yet again... but between 7-10 AM we do have the chance for light showers.

Wednesday AM rain (wowt)

Skies try to clear in the afternoon and with some sun we should manage to warm to the upper 70s. With returning daily storms and more warmth... the forecast will be muggy mid-late week. We’ll keep an eye on storms late in the work week for an isolated severe weather risk... Thursday evening brings the best chance for strong storms through central Nebraska... this line could die out before it moves into E Nebraska and W Iowa, we’ll watch the threat closely.

Thursday PM storms (wowt)

Friday night brings a better chance for storms, some could be strong.

Friday PM storms (wowt)

The stormier pattern begins to die out over the weekend with cooler weather and spotty showers possible Mother’s Day. Drier and mild next week...

10 day forecast (wowt)

