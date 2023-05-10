Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty t-showers Thursday, strong storms possible Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll kick off Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and warm quickly into the afternoon. Plan for a high near 80 around 2PM ahead of spotty t-showers in the evening. The afternoon brings shower and t-storm chances to the N and SE of the Metro... Omaha sees a better chance for a spotty shower or two after 7PM.

Thursday evening showers (wowt)

Friday evening brings a better chance for storms, some could be strong. We’ll warm to a high of 84 with a decent amount of sun ahead of the evening storm threat. The severe weather risk for hail, wind and isolated tornadoes is the reason behind our 6 First Alert Weather Day.

6 FAWD (wowt)

Severe weather threat Friday (wowt)

A line of storms develops around 5-6PM and could set up over the Metro... it will move E quickly and likely be out of W Iowa between 8-10PM.

Friday evening storms (wowt)

The stormier pattern begins to die out over the weekend with cooler weather and spotty showers possible Mother’s Day. Drier and mild next week...

10 day forecast (wowt)

