Early day thunderstorms west of the metro, better chances later this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few thunderstorms will be possible before 3 PM, mainly off to the west of the metro.

Strong storms look to stay off to our west in Colorado and western Nebraska.

Temperatures will top out close to 80 degrees with a southeast breeze at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Today's Hourly Forecast (WOWT)

Our night will be mostly cloudy but dry with mid 60s for lows.

A few spotty thundershowers will be possible late in the day Thursday with another high near 80.

Chances increase Thursday night with some spotty storms carrying into the beginning of our Friday.

There looks to be a break in the middle of the day before more thunderstorms develop later.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Friday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day for the potential for strong storms developing after 5 PM.

Friday Severe Storm Risk (WOWT)

These storms could contain hail up to 2″ in diameter, gusts that exceed 60 mph and possibly a tornado or two.

Severe Risks Friday (WOWT)

After those storms move out, Saturday sees us with a partly cloudy sky and a high near 80 degrees.

Mother’s Day will bring some cooler weather with highs in the low 70s, breezy winds and spotty afternoon showers.

Next weeks sees us staying in the 70s for highs with dry weather dominating.

