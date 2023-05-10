We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Early day thunderstorms west of the metro, better chances later this week

By Jaret Lansford
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few thunderstorms will be possible before 3 PM, mainly off to the west of the metro.

Strong storms look to stay off to our west in Colorado and western Nebraska.

Temperatures will top out close to 80 degrees with a southeast breeze at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Today's Hourly Forecast
Today's Hourly Forecast(WOWT)

Our night will be mostly cloudy but dry with mid 60s for lows.

A few spotty thundershowers will be possible late in the day Thursday with another high near 80.

Chances increase Thursday night with some spotty storms carrying into the beginning of our Friday.

There looks to be a break in the middle of the day before more thunderstorms develop later.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Friday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day for the potential for strong storms developing after 5 PM.

Friday Severe Storm Risk
Friday Severe Storm Risk(WOWT)

These storms could contain hail up to 2″ in diameter, gusts that exceed 60 mph and possibly a tornado or two.

Severe Risks Friday
Severe Risks Friday(WOWT)

After those storms move out, Saturday sees us with a partly cloudy sky and a high near 80 degrees.

Mother’s Day will bring some cooler weather with highs in the low 70s, breezy winds and spotty afternoon showers.

Next weeks sees us staying in the 70s for highs with dry weather dominating.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 News has confirmed Kiewit will be moving some operations into PayPal's former campus in La...
Kiewit confirms it’s moving into PayPal complex in La Vista
The family of an Omaha murder victim says he was doing his job -- "keeping the peace."
23-year-old Omaha man murdered during security shift at downtown bar
The Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards reveal the metro's best restaurants, attractions,...
Tourism awards reveal best restaurants, attractions in Omaha metro
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Ashland residents are frustrated over no-door delivery from the Postal Service.
Ashland residents upset Amazon packages left at post office

Latest News

Early day thunderstorms west of the metro, better chances later this week
Emily's Tuesday night forecast
rain chances
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Storm chances increase for the rest of the week
A mostly cloudy afternoon with spotty thundershowers possible, especially southwest of metro