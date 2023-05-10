Douglas County Sheriff says gun owners need to exercise responsibility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The defendant in the Capitol District murder Sunday morning allegedly pulled out a gun from her purse and then shot and killed a 23-year-old security guard.

According to Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, she did have a concealed carry permit. That means she went through at least eight hours of training outlining when and where she could bring her gun.

It’s illegal to bring a firearm into a bar, and it’s negligent to have it while intoxicated, according to Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson.

“I think this weekend’s tragedy is a prime example of how someone can quickly change from law-abiding gun owner to felony criminal facing life in prison within split seconds,” he said.

When the new permitless concealed carry law, LB 77, goes into effect in September, people will no longer have to take the 8-hour concealed carry training. The bill’s sponsor said there’s a reason for that.

“We do not charge people to have freedom of speech. We don’t make them get permits. We don’t send them through special training,” said Senator Tom Brewer of Gordon.

Sheriff Hanson said with this right, comes responsibility.

“We’re going to work with various firearms training entities to see if we can start that discussion on the public level with the hopes of pushing people towards more firearms training,” he said.

After 6 News’ interview with Hanson, a man walking out of the sheriff’s office who just applied for a gun permit asked him if the sheriff’s office offers training.

“I’m going to be a first-time owner,” said Jean-Denis Jean Francois from Omaha. “I need to know how to handle it. How to clean it. How to discharge it. And how to properly place it somewhere safe in a place where my kids are safe and I’m safe also.”

While the sheriff’s office doesn’t offer courses like that for concealed carry, Kirk Anderson’s indoor range in Waterloo does.

“Does everybody know how to do it safely? I don’t think so,” said Anderson, president of The Marksman Indoor Range.

Anderson’s training is more than just about hitting the target.

“Does everybody know the rules, the laws in the state of Nebraska? No, they don’t,” he said. “The laws are difficult to read. They’re hard to find. So, I think having a class setup…at least we can pinpoint what we need to teach people.”

Anderson said they teach about 800 people a year.

One of their students is Anna Judernatz. Despite passing the written and shooting part of the concealed carry training, she said her instructor sent her back home to practice the gun handling part.

“I came back and took the test. She said it was a difference between night and day,” said Judernatz from Elkhorn.

“I think it’s the responsibility of every law-abiding gun owner to get training,” said Hanson.

