Council Bluffs man missing since Sunday

Clint A. Brown of Council Bluffs was reported missing on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Clint A. Brown of Council Bluffs was reported missing on Sunday, May 7, 2023.(Council Bluffs Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said Wednesday that they’re working to find a man recently reported missing.

Clint A. Brown of Council Bluffs was reported missing from his home on Sunday, according to a Wednesday news release. Brown was last seen driving a dark blue 2000 Chrysler Town & County minivan. The vehicle’s plate number is IZG-974.

“The family is very concerned about Mr. Brown’s safety,” the CBPD release states.

Anyone who has any information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4728.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

