We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Board of Regents considers tuition increase for Iowa universities

The Board of Regents will consider a proposal to raise tuition later this week.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Students could face higher tuition rates next year at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and University of Northern Iowa.

The Board of Regents will consider a proposal to raise tuition later this week.

The price would go up by an average of $305 for University of Iowa students, and $304 for Iowa State students.

University of Northern Iowa students would face a smaller increase of $285.

The board asked lawmakers for a $32 million increase in general education funds last year, citing inflation and labor shortages.

Instead, the state legislature offered no “general university” funding increase for the 2024 budget year.

However, in the new education bill, certain programs at the universities would get more funding.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 News has confirmed Kiewit will be moving some operations into PayPal's former campus in La...
Kiewit confirms it’s moving into PayPal complex in La Vista
The family of an Omaha murder victim says he was doing his job -- "keeping the peace."
23-year-old Omaha man murdered during security shift at downtown bar
The Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards reveal the metro's best restaurants, attractions,...
Tourism awards reveal best restaurants, attractions in Omaha metro
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Ashland residents are frustrated over no-door delivery from the Postal Service.
Ashland residents upset Amazon packages left at post office

Latest News

Severe weather risk Friday evening
6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Friday evening
Bryan Health
Bryan Medical Center celebrates zero COVID-19 inpatients for first time since 2020
Omaha fire crews respond to South Omaha house blaze
Nebraska state troopers arrest Kearney man in child porn investigation
Former President Obama
Obama Foundation honors Omaha-metro organization as ‘model community’