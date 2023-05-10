We are Local
Bluejays and Huskers split two games

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It wasn’t a doubleheader but it had the feel of one as Creighton and Nebraska split two games at Charles Schwab Field. In the first one, they actually finished off a game that started three weeks ago in Lincoln and was delayed because of lightning. That one was resumed in the bottom of the seventh inning tied 4-4. Nebraska scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead but the Bluejays countered with two runs in the top of the eighth to win 6-5. That was a fifth straight win in the series for Creighton. After the game, in the dugout, Huskers Head Coach Will Bolt had a strong message for his team and they responded.

About an hour later Brice Matthews led off the traditional nine-inning game with a solo home run. He was two for four with two runs batted in, Max Anderson also drove in two runs. The Huskers won the nightcap 7-4, road teams were 2-0 this night. Nebraska returns to the Big Ten hosting Penn State Friday night, the Jays head east to play Seton Hall this weekend in the BIG EAST.

